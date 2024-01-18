Minister Motshekga praises the top matriculants of 2023

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has heaped praises on the top performing achievers of the 2023 matric year. The country’s 34 achievers were honoured on Thursday morning at a breakfast session in Joburg.

Determination and diligence

Speaking at the ministerial breakfast session with the top achievers of the 2023 matric class at the MTN Innovation Centre in Fairland, Randburg, Motshekga said they demonstrated resilience, determination and hard work in achieving their results.

“It is with immense pride to stand with our top pupils. You are indeed on top of the pack. This is not a small feat. This is something big. We congratulate you and thank you very much for making us so proud. This is a testament to the resilience and determination of young people,” said Motshekga.

Motshekga was accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule and Basic Education Department director-general Hubert Mweli.

The 34 top achievers were accompanied by their parents and family members at the ministerial breakfast session. They were dressed in their school uniform with blazers adorned with a variety of badges.

Achieved top marks in face of adversity

Motshekga said the class of 2023 performed well despite going through the post Covid-19 challenges.

“You were not an ordinary class. You were really in the storm. There were post-pandemic challenges. But your performance showed that excellence is achievable in the face of adversity. Your achievement is not an individual victory but a collective triumph of a nation. Your success is a beacon of hope for your peers,” she said.

Motshekga urged the top achievers to make the country and their parents proud in their life after matric.

Beginning of life with endless possibilities

“Your journey surely does not end here. This is merely the beginning of a life filled with endless possibilities. My heartfelt congratulations to each of you for your remarkable achievements.

“May you continue to be ambassadors of excellence. You are the beacon of hope for our nation. You have already demonstrated your strength, resilience and hard work,” said Motshekga.

She thanked the matriculants’ parents for supporting their children during the 2023 matric year.

Pass rate to be announced later

“To the parents, guardians and teachers, without your unwavering support and guidance, I do not think we will be here. Thank you very much,” said Motshekga.

During the ministerial breakfast session, there were scenes of singing and ululating as the top achievers went up on stage to pose for pictures with Motshekga, Mhaule and Mweli.

Later on Thursday at 6pm, Motshekga will announce the pass rate for the 2023 matric class at Mosaiek Church in Fairland, Randburg.

