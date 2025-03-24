Minister Motsoaledi calls for media’s help in tackling TB

News organisations need to play a meaningful role to help the government demystify tuberculosis (TB) to save lives.

This was the message from Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi during a recent address alongside industry experts, the South African National Aids Council, and the SA Editors Forum (Sanef).

“TB remains one of the greatest public health crises of our time,” Motsoaledi declared.

Despite medical advancements and global efforts to combat the disease, TB continues to claim lives, deepen inequality, and strain South Africa’s health system.

Access to diagnosis and treatment

As one of the countries with the highest TB burdens in the world, South Africa has made strides in expanding access to diagnosis and treatment.

Yet, significant challenges persist, demanding immediate and collective action.

On Monday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will launch the End TB Campaign, a national movement aimed at accelerating the country’s response to TB and rallying all sectors of society in the fight against this preventable and curable disease.

“This is a call to action. TB kills more people than HIV and malaria combined, yet it remains overlooked, misunderstood, and underfunded.

“If we are serious about ending TB as a public health threat, we must break the silence, fight stigma, and promote early testing and treatment.

“This campaign is about bringing TB out of the shadows and into the public conversation, but we cannot succeed without your help.”

Journalists as indispensable allies

Central to the End TB Campaign is the recognition of journalists and media platforms as indispensable allies.

With their ability to shape public perception, create awareness, and inspire action, the media are uniquely positioned to deliver accurate, life-saving information to communities across the country.

“We are asking you to elevate TB in the news cycle. This isn’t a story to be covered only on World TB Day.

“It must become a regular part of health reporting, woven into discussions about poverty, inequality, and our public health response.”

Reggy Moalusi, the executive director of Sanef and a former editor, echoed this sentiment in an interview with Sunday World.

He pointed to a critical gap in TB coverage, attributing it to insufficient partnerships between health authorities and media outlets.

“There needs to be more collaboration across online platforms, traditional print, national outlets, and, most importantly, community media, which operates at the heart of our communities,” Moalusi said.

“TB is a curable disease, and we’re ready to help the Department of Health spread the word. We all want to see this fight won.”

Capacity-building initiatives

Moalusi acknowledged that covering health as a journalistic beat is no easy task.

Resource constraints in media houses and the complexity of health-related stories often limit in-depth reporting.

However, he stressed that Sanef and its partners are committed to supporting journalists through training and capacity-building initiatives.

“When we secure funding for training, we’re always ready to upskill journalists. Media houses, despite their limited resources, are willing to assist where they can.

“We’ll continue working closely with the Department of Health to amplify this message.”

As South Africa prepares for the End TB Campaign launch, the partnership between the government, health experts, and the media stands as a beacon of hope, he said.

