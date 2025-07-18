Minister Nobuhle Nkabane snubs parliament, angers MPs

Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane’s decision to travel to the Eastern Cape instead of attending a critical parliament portfolio committee meeting, left MPs irked.

Nkabane was due to be probed about the appointment panel responsible for recommending Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) chairpersons.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place on Friday morning, Higher Education and Training Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie informed other MPs and guests that he did not accept Nkabane’s apology for not attending the sitting.

Minister mentions her other plans

A visibly aggrieved Letsie had sent Nkabane a letter expressing his stance. However, the minister would not budge.

In a letter addressed to Letsie, Nkabane mentions her visit to Bhisho, where she attended the SATVETSA gender-based violence and femicide awareness campaign and College Student Representative Council’s (SRC) Induction, respectively.

In his response, Letsie acknowledged the importance of TVET colleges and the induction of governance structures, but he dubbed Nkabane’s response to be unacceptable “owing to the importance of the meeting”.

“Section 92(2) of the constitution mandates that members of the Cabinet are accountable, both collectively and individually, to parliament for their action. Thus, your presence in the meeting on Friday is critical for the committee to fulfil its constitutional oversight mandate,” the letter reads.

In a letter responding to Letsie, Nkabane suggested that the sitting be moved to Tuesday July 22nd. This became a motion which was widely accepted by the committee.

ANC MP Kgaolatlhe Kgabo was among those who insisted that the meeting go ahead without the minister.

He spoke against the minister’s attitude and disregard for the committee.

Minister ‘evading accountability’

DA MP Karabo Khakhau accused Nkabane of “evading accountability”. Her fellow party mate Desiree van der Walt called for the minister to be axed.

“TVETs are delegated by one of the deputy ministers, there is no reason to be at the college. We are sitting with two deputy ministers who do not have any involvement,” Khakhau explained.

The MK Party’s Sihle Ngubane called for parliament to seek legal avenues on the matter. He said this will ensure that Nkabane is able to comply with the committee.

“It’s disappointing, and we are at the stage where no one has seen the nonsense we are seeing today. We need to go the legal route,” he said.

Three other members of the panel are expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday alongside Nkabane. Nkabane has been under fire for her decision to appoint ANC-aligned individuals as Seta chairpersons. She eventually had to reveal the members of the recommendation panel following political pressure and public outcry. The sitting went ahead. Legal eagle Advocate Terry Motau and Seta coordination chief director Mabuza Ngubane took centre stage about the role they played on the panel.