Minister on drive to save vultures as mass poisoning pushes birds towards extinction

Environment Minister Dr Dion George has reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting South Africa’s dwindling vulture population, warning that mass poisoning incidents are pushing the species toward extinction.

In a statement issued this week, ahead of next month’s African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) Meeting of the Parties (MOP9), the minister said vulture conservation remains a national environmental priority.

“This year alone, two mass poisoning incidents resulted in the deaths of hundreds of vultures,” said George. “If these events continue unchecked, the loss of thousands of vultures could have devastating environmental and public-health consequences.”

South Africa is home to nine vulture species, seven of which breed locally. Yet their survival is threatened by poisoned carcasses, power-line collisions, and habitat loss, often linked to poaching and human–wildlife conflict.

Department implements biodiversity plan

To confront these risks, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has implemented the National Multi-Species Vulture Biodiversity Management Plan, coordinated through a National Vulture Task Force.

The plan seeks to secure breeding environments, reduce poisoning and electrocution deaths, and raise public awareness about the ecological importance of vultures.

Earlier this year, South Africa joined regional conservation bodies at a Southern African Development Community (SADC) workshop marking International Vulture Awareness Day.

The gathering launched the SADC Vulture Conservation Strategy and Action Plan (2025–2035), a regional framework uniting twelve vulture-range states under coordinated efforts to halt the birds’ decline.

George said South Africa will continue implementing the SADC plan and will table progress at the AEWA summit in November.

“Without decisive and coordinated action, several vulture species face the very real threat of extinction,” he warned.

Vultures are nature’s clean-up crew — preventing disease outbreaks by disposing of animal carcasses. Their disappearance could lead to rising stray-dog populations, unsanitary conditions, and increased risks of rabies and infection in rural communities.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content