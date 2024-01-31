Minister Pandor slams Israel for deviating from ICJ ruling

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has slammed Israel for disregarding a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The landmark decision last week favoured the case South Africa initiated as it imposed provisional measures against Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The ICJ ruling came after South Africa accused Israel of engaging in acts that could be deemed genocidal. The court found SA’s argument plausible, thereby rejecting Israel’s plea to dismiss the case.

Israel ordered to prevent violations

In its decision, the ICJ directed Israel to undertake all necessary measures to prevent further violations of the Genocide Convention and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The court emphasised that Israel must ensure its military forces refrain from acts of genocide. Israel must provide a report to the court within a month. It must detail the actions it is taking to comply with the order aimed at preventing genocide in Gaza.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Pandor highlighted the recent casualties in the conflict. She went on and urged the international community to voice its concerns.

Need for global unity

Her call to action emphasises the need for a global campaign to support the people of Palestine. She urged countries worldwide to unite in providing humanitarian aid.

She indicated that South Africa is seeking to rally support from other African nations. Pandor spoke of leveraging resources to offer humanitarian relief to Palestine.

In response to potential threats of losing existing trade over the stance against Israel, Pandor urged South Africa to not “be afraid”.

“There is a lot of noise to make us afraid; South Africans shouldn’t be afraid.”

