Minister saddened by brutal killing of Mamelodi student

Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, has sent his condolences to the family of a student who was stabbed to death on his way back from a learning centre.

Mabutho Jenamo, a student at Reneilwe Community Learning Centre in Mamelodi East, Tshwane was attacked during a robbery.

In a statement on Friday, the police said Jenamo was stabbed to death by a group of men who stole his cellphone and wallet. He was returning home from orientation day at the learning centre.

“At the time of the incident, Jenamo was in the company of fellow students whose belongings were also taken during the robbery,” said the police.

Nzimande said Jenamo’s passing is a loss to the entire post-school education and training sector.

“Through the Gauteng Community College and Higher Health, the Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to provide the necessary support to the family,” Nzimande said.

The four alleged killers were later arrested following a tip-off by witnesses. They appeared briefly at the Mamelodi West magistrate’s court this week and the case was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Nzimande further extended his appreciation to the community of Mamelodi which responded swiftly and identified the alleged murderers.

Author