Minister Senzo Mchunu says rapist’s DNA not found in Cwecwe

The rape victim, seven-year-old Cwecwe from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, did not have any foreign DNA, according to Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police.

Mchunu disclosed this information on Friday when he updated the media on the case’s developments. Mchunu asserts that the matter is delicate and is being handled appropriately.

“Now, one thing that added to the complexities of the matter is the DNA. DNA is critical when matters of this nature are handled right from the beginning,” Mchunu said.

“The DNA testing was done on the victim as per procedure, and the outcome of those who were dealing with the matter said no foreign DNA could be found in the victim.”

Persons of interest

Additionally, he said three persons of interest have surfaced, and that required further DNA testing to be done.

“As a means of ensuring that the investigation is handled with necessary expertise and capacity, the commissioner deployed Major-General Mmantsheke Lekhele with two colonels to assist in the further investigation of the matter.

“What has since become clear since they started is that the investigation followed the correct processes but with challenges present.”

According to Mchunu, the incident was reported to the police, and an investigation was started when it occurred in October 2024.

The team working on the case, however, declined to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

According to Mchunu, there were no witnesses present with the docket, unlike in a typical case.

“This is a case without witnesses. It’s a case involving a minor, and it’s a case where DNA is crucial, but it wouldn’t get completed in the sense that we wouldn’t be able to compare and do the necessary procedural comparisons,” he said.

Investigation at a sensitive stage

As he reassured everyone that the police are making every effort to solve the case, Mchunu called for calm.

“It’s no longer a matter of the victim or the family. It’s no longer even an issue of Matatiele or the Eastern Cape; it is far bigger than that.

“However, I must stress that due to the sensitive nature of this case and the investigations that are ongoing, we cannot disclose all the details because that will interfere with the investigations.

“We are reaching what we consider to be a very sensitive stage, and we are hoping that very soon we will get to conclude the whole matter.”

The minor is thought to have been sexually assaulted at the sports facilities of Bergview College.

Following extensive media coverage of the case, Education MEC Fundile Gade recently deregistered the private college.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content.