Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga details young rape victim’s test results

On Thursday, the Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said they received a report from the hospital doctor who examined the seven-year-old girl who was a victim of rape. And it suggested that it is possible that the rape was not a once-off incident.

The girl, who went to Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, was raped in October 2024. No one was arrested, even though the matter was reported to the police.

Chikunga said it is no longer a question of whether the girl was raped or not. This is because the reports prove that she was.

Minister calls for schools campaign

According to reports, the victim was raped at her school. And all the men who were requested to submit their DNA sample complied, except for the school principal.

“We need to invite other stakeholders who are dealing with these kind issues to help go to these schools and other private schools to interview children. This so that those who may have not come forward, if it may have happened to them, they can also come forward,” Chikunga said.

Meanwhile, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, expressed her serious concerns about the way the prosecution handled the case of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused.

Justice minister concerned with handling of Omotoso case

This follows the decision made by High Court Judge Irma Schoeman on Wednesday, who acquitted the accused on all charges. These include rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The judge was scathing in her judgment, criticising the poor quality of the state’s cross-examination.

Schoeman said the state had not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. But Kubayi said the judgement is a major setback in the fight for justice for victims of gender-based violence (GBVF).

She said her concern is the obvious flaws in the prosecution’s treatment of the case.

Kubayi further said she acknowledges the statement made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The latter indicated that they will study the judgment.

Request for comprehensive report from NPA

“However, I also, in accordance with section 33 (a) of the [NPA] Act, formally requested a comprehensive report from the National Director of Public Prosecutions to understand the factors that contributed to this outcome,” she said.

She added that she remains resolute in her commitment to the fight against GBVF. And she reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to ensuring that perpetrators of GBVF are held accountable.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content