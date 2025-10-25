Minister Thembi Simelane urges Community Ombud to focus on good governance

On the 3rd annual Indaba of the Community Scheme Ombud (CSOC), which was held at The Canvas Riversands Conferencing Centre in Fourways on Thursday, Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane urged the ombud to promote good governance, transparency, and trust within community schemes.

The role of CSCO in communities is aimed to provide an alternative dispute resolution service, regulations, monitoring, and quality assurance to all community schemes.

Platform to reflect on issues

As a custodian promotes good governance of community schemes, Simelane stated that the indaba was an important platform that gives communities an opportunity to deeply reflect on a host of issues in the community schemes. From value chain, assess progress made, galvanise, towards building existing partnerships.

“As we reflect on the journey thus far, it is important that the lessons drawn from the past two Indabas serve as a foundation for refining strategies, strengthening delivery, and deepening collective partnership among stakeholders in delivering the intended benefit of promoting good and sustainable governance of community schemes,” said Simelane.

She said that it was the CSOS’ strategic intent to meaningfully contribute to the achievement of the 2030 human settlements vision through the enhancement of vibrant community schemes as an alternative tenure option for most citizens in the country.

“It is therefore essential not only to understand the different schemes that form part of our scheme universe. But also to ensure that they are heard, represented, and protected at all times. With a total of over 38,000 schemes registered, there is still a great need to register all the remaining unregistered schemes,” she said.

Compliance targets being met

Simelane pointed out that it was a fulfilling feeling that more than 70% of the registered schemes are compliant.

“Through this Indaba and all other interventions implemented, we must reach 100% compliance. It is important to note that, at a time when we continue to rebuild trust in public institutions, CSOS stands as an example of how accountability and collaboration can restore confidence.

“It is encouraging to note that CSOS’ current performance stands at 86%. A commendable achievement that reflects commitment, teamwork, and sound leadership. Despite operational pressures and a complex environment, this performance demonstrates what can be achieved when an organisation is united by purpose and driven by results,” said Simelane.

She commended CSOS for its brand awareness drive, which has elevated its visibility and deepened ongoing engagements with stakeholders across the sector.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content