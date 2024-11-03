Ministers shown the red card over appointments of unqualified staff

At a time when the government is striving to professionalise the public service, six ministers tried to get their “comrades and chommies” who don’t have the required qualifications appointed in their departments.

Public Works and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi had to put his foot down and declined their requests for deviation in order to effect those appointments.

Buthelezi stunned his colleagues when he reminded them of the directive on human resource management and development on public service professionalisation that came into effect on April 1 this year, which explicitly states that all new government employees must have all the required qualifications for their positions as deviation would no longer be allowed.

