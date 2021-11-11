VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Miss SA to compete in Miss Universe pageant in Israel despite backlash

By Nompilo Zulu
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane at Union Buildings on October 27, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg – Newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane will represent South Africa in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel despite backlash from a civil society group calling her to pull out of the event.

Mswane, 24, who was crowned on October 16, was called upon to pull out of the event because it is occurring in a state that has been accused of apartheid-like human rights offenses against the Palestinians.

This comes after Palestine solidarity organisation Africa4Palestine said that Mswane would no longer participate in the upcoming Miss Universe competition, amid a growing call for countries to boycott the international pageant to be held in Israel later this year.

The Miss South Africa Organisation’s CEO, Stephanie Weil, said that she was aware of reports stating that Mswane had withdrawn, and labelled all statements as “completely unfounded and untrue”.

The organisation emphasised that they “are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event”.

Furthermore, the Economic Freedom Fighters have joined forces with South Africans in support for Mswane to boycott the “Apartheid Isreal”

“To Lalela Mswane, we say stand with the oppressed, let the beauty of the Palestine and Palestinians come first. Let is be affirmed through a complete boycott of their oppressor: Apartheid Isreal,” the party wrote in a statement.

Sunday World

