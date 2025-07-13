Miss Teen Model International Pearl Mathebula to donate shoes on Mandela Day

The reigning Miss Teen Model International, Pearl Mathebula will be donating 30 pairs of shoes to the Grateful Hearts Disability Centre at Kwena Moloto 3 in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo’s Capricorn District. This will take place on July 18 as part of Mandela Day.

The 17-year-old Capricorn High School matric student from Kotishing village outside Polokwane told Sunday World that the decision to donate the shoes to the orphanage is part of her campaign. The said campaign is intended to play a meaningful role in improving and transforming the lives of those who are unable to provide for themselves.

“As the reigning Queen for both Miss Teenage South Africa and Miss Teen Model International, I have set goals for myself to reach out to the communities, especially those who are less privileged, to help improve their lives,” said the beauty queen. She beat the odds recently against top models from across the globe. This feat saw her being crowned Miss Teen Model International in a colourful event which was held in Lima, Peru’s capital city.

The long road ahead

Mathebula, who aspires to become a voice-over artist, said she was grateful to Shoe City at Mall of the North in Polokwane who have made her dream become a reality. The store gave her a bundle of shoes to achieve her first-ever donation drive through her organisation, the Pearl Mathebula Foundation.

She said her reach-out campaigns will be focusing on the province of Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga. She further hopes big business will come to the party to help achieve her goals.

“This is going to be my first donation event since I was crowned both Miss Teenage SA and Miss Teen Model International. I am so grateful to Shoe City to have made my dream a reality.”

The long-term goal is to see the Pearl Mathebula Foundation grow a national foot-print.

