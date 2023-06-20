Missing Gqeberha woman’s estranged husband to appear in court

The estranged husband of a missing Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha woman, Desiree Baartman, is expected to make his first court appearance for an alleged attempted murder of his ex-wife.

According to police, the suspect will appear before the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by police, it is revealed that the 57-year-old woman went missing on June 9, 2023 after she left her house in Nagel Street, Extention 29, Bethelsdorp, and never returned home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said enquiries were made with family and friends that she frequently visited, and they were unable to trace her.

“After a thorough forensic investigation at the house on Saturday, there are signs of possible foul play,” Naidu said.

“The search for the missing woman continues with the K9 Search and Rescue unit, Anti-Gang Unit, and SAPS Bethelsdorp will conduct a search in nearby bushes and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Desiree Baartman to urgently contact SAPS Bethelsdorp or their nearest police station.”

Naidu further assured informants that their identity and personal information will be strictly confidential as they have the right to remain anonymous.

