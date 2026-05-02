Missing Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka found

An Ekurhuleni spaza shop owner, Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka, who went missing a month ago, has been found.

The police confirmed this in a terse media statement released on Saturday evening following allegations that the 27-year-old entrepreneur was abducted after being last seen on April 2 at Marimba Gardens, in Vosloorus, a township where his retail establishment is based.

Read the statement: “Lt Gen Mthombeni has just announced that Mazwi Kubheka, who was allegedly kidnapped after a spaza shop dispute, has been found and is at the Vosloorus police station.

Presented himself at police station

“He apparently presented himself at the police station this evening. Investigations are ongoing,” said the statement.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi added that Kubheka’s identity was verified after he presented himself at a police station.

She stated that he will be reunited with his family after receiving medical assessment.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the missing person case are still sketchy, and police investigations are underway. SAPS thanks the community, media, and all stakeholders who assisted in sharing information and distributing the missing person alert.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had recently stated that the intelligence operatives were roped in after news about Kubheka’s disappearance broke. Lesufi said the state’s capacity was unleashed as Kubheka “adds on the people who are missing”, stating that the abductions might be the work of a syndicate.

This story has been updated to reflect additional comment from Gauteng police.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content