‘Missing’ wife accuses IFP MP of domestic abuse

In a sudden twist to the saga of missing Simenyiwe MaDlomo-Zondo, the wife of IFP member of parliament Sanele Zondo, it has now emerged that she was fleeing from an abusive marriage.

On Wednesday, MaDlomo-Zondo released an emotional video on social media giving details on how she had suffered countless abuse episodes in the hands of the parliamentarian.

Hiding at an undisclosed location

The abuse, according to her, was what prompted her to leave their matrimonial home in Hluhluwe. She sought refuge in an undisclosed location.

“I’m trying not to cry, but this thing is weighing heavily on my shoulders. My husband is abusing me. I’m even more surprised that on his post he calls me a beloved wife. He is a liar,” said a teary MaDlomo-Zondo.

She, however, did not get into the full details of the alleged abuse. MaDlomo-Zondo explained that Zondo had driven her out of their home.

“He even lied that I went missing because of his political status. There is no such thing,” she said.

On Monday, Zondo, in an impassioned plea, requested the public to join hands in finding his missing wife. According to him, the wife had left for shopping in Richards Bay, about two hours’ drive from Hluhluwe.

Missing wife alert from husband

“I am reaching out to the community with a heavy heart as I seek the public’s assistance in locating my beloved wife, Simenyiwe MaDlomo-Zondo. She had been missing since Friday August 16,” Zondo explained.

He also lamented that what has made the already dire situation worse was the strange messages he received. He said he had been receiving coded messages from her number, raising more fears about her safety.

“My growing fears is that my political status might have played a role in her disappearance,” he said.

Apart from being an MP, Zondo is also the chairperson of IFP Youth Brigade.

The police, Zondo and the IFP had not commented at the time of publishing.

