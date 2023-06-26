Mixed emotions around imminent return of Greenwood

The sensational return of Manchester United young sensation Mason Greenwood is edging closer, and his imminent comeback has brewed mixed emotions among football lovers across the globe.

Greenwood was acquitted by the Crown Prosecution Service, after facing charges under suspicion of rape, assault, controlling and coercive behaviour towards his girlfriend, which led to his arrest in January last year.

The 21-year-old came under the spotlight after images, a video, and an audio clip of him threatening and abusing a woman went viral on social media. He lost his endorsement deal with Nike and was sidelined by his club Man United.

Greenwood was due to stand trial in November this year, but all charges were dropped in February. The news was, however, not well received by many as they are adamant that Greenwood is still a women-abuser and a danger to society, despite charges being dropped – while some believe the youngster deserves a second chance to revive his promising career, as he could not handle fame.

Amid all the drama surrounding his name, the England international is back in full swing and kicking the ball again after he was spotted doing individual training for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday.

His name was also seen in United’s official retained list of players aged under 24 that was sent to the Premier League recently. Despite Greenwood being retained by the Red Devils, his future at the club remains unknown, as United are yet to decide whether he will be part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans for next season or will be released.

Prior to the saga, the England forward was hot property under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was among the European rising stars to lookout for with the likes of Barcelona’s Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden, among others.

He has since scored 35 goals in 129 senior appearances and will be hoping to don the United jersey once again, as he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

