MK Party condemns attacks on e-hailing drivers, says taximen are greedy

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and the MK Party have condemned the killing of an e-hailing driver at Maponya Mall, Soweto, on Wednesday.

The attackers set two e-hailing vehicles on fire, shot and killed one of the drivers, and injured two others.

This incident occurred after four men terrorised e-hailing drivers at the mall on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was attacked after he pulled over at the famous shopping mall in Soweto, which was constructed by the late retail tycoon Richard Maponya.

Peaceful dialogue

Tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers are believed to be the cause of the attacks.

Diale said the attack was senseless, unacceptable, and a threat to public system safety and stability.

She said taxi associations and e-hailing operators should have a peaceful dialogue to resolve their issues; the dialogue would be facilitated by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk.

“Violence of this nature undermines public safety, tarnishes the image of our transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Diale-Tlabela.

The MK Party has also condemned the ongoing attacks on e-hailing operators by the taxi industry in Gauteng.

Inhumane treatment

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson, said taxi drivers have increasingly bullied e-hailing service providers and their passengers, often forcing people out of vehicles and making them use taxis instead.

Ndhlela said even elderly people carrying groceries have been physically removed from e-hailing cars, while lift clubs and private vehicles transporting family members or neighbours have also been targeted.

“The MK Party unequivocally condemns the inhumane treatment, intimidation, harassment, and recent brutal killing of an e-hailing driver at Maponya Mall in Soweto at the hands of taxi drivers,” said Ndhlela.

He said these actions are driven by greed and an unhealthy obsession with monopolising the transport sector, although there is enough demand for taxis, buses, trains, e-hailing, and lift-sharing to operate together.

“Resorting to violence, intimidation, and even murder in a bid to dominate the industry is pure greed and undermines the spirit of ubuntu.

“If families can no longer travel together and neighbours are afraid to offer each other rides, what does that say about the values we claim to uphold as a society?

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families, and we call on the South African Police Service to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice and further call on the minister of transport to take an unequivocal stand against this violence and to ensure the safety of all public transport operators,” he added.

Investigation underway

Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the Gauteng police spokesperson, confirmed that the incident resulted in one death and two injuries.

She said the police have opened a murder case, two counts of attempted murder, and arson. An investigation is underway.

“According to the information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance when about four men approached the driver and shot him before torching the vehicle,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“Another vehicle which was nearby was shot at, and the driver managed to flee. His vehicle was also torched.

“It was later discovered that the driver and another passerby sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”

