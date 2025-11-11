MK Party reviews, updates constitution to accommodate Tony Yengeni’s post

The Umkhonto Wesizwe Party has kicked off a process to review its constitution and modernise it to be in line with its recent evolution.

As a result, the party has formed a committee to oversee the process and receive input from its members.

The committee is chaired by Nkosinathi Nhleko, the former minister of police who is now the national chairperson of the party. It also includes legal eagle Advocate Dali Mpofu SC (senior counsel).

The developments were announced in an internal circular dated November 5, which was signed off by Dr Bongani Mncwango, the party’s secretary-general.

Mncwango is also a member of the committee.

Review stems from resolution of national officials

“This circular serves to inform all members and structures of uMkhonto weSizwe Party that a Constitutional Review Committee has been formally established through a resolution of national officials as previously communicated in Circular No: 1/10/2025.

“The primary task of the committee is to solicit, collate and consider submissions from across the wide spectrum of the organisation’s structures and membership for purposes of drafting and finalising amendments to the MKP Constitution. Final amendments will be submitted to the national high command for ratification and approval,” reads the circular.

The circular then informed members that they have until November 30 2025 to make their input.

“At its first sitting on the 5th of November 2025, the Constitutional Review Committee resolved to invite the general membership and all formal structures of uMkhonto weSizwe Party to contribute to this process of enhancing and strengthening the Constitution of the party through submission of comments, input, and suggested amendments to the committee for consideration.”

Party leader discloses reason for amendment

Speaking to the Sunday World outside the Durban High Court on Monday, where he was attending the trial of Duduzile Zuma, Mncwango said they have to amend the constitution, among others, to accommodate the role of former ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni, who was recently appointed as the 2nd deputy president.

“You will know… a constitution is a living and evolving document; it has to capture the moment in time, and it has to capture the times as you move as an organisation. There are items and there are clauses that need to be updated, for example, we did not have a second deputy president, and that has got to be incorporated.

“There are many more others as we grow as an organisation, there is a need to review and update. So, that’s the main reason we are taking a constitutional review,” Mncwango said.

