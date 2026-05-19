MK Party suspends Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s membership

A day after the MK Party removed Nhlamulo Ndhlela as spokesperson and member of parliament, the party has followed up with a suspension of his membership.

This was confirmed by the party’s national chairperson, Nkosinathi Nhleko, in a letter addressed to Ndhlela on Tuesday.

“This letter serves to formally inform you that President Jacob Zuma has today taken the decision to suspend your membership of the party with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an investigation,” read the letter.

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