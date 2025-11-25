MK Party tables fresh motion of no confidence against KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), which holds 37 of the 80 seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and is the official opposition party, has redoubled its efforts to remove Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

This renewed effort comes after the ANC’s splinter party submitted a fresh motion of no confidence against Ntuli in the legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Ntuli is from the IFP, which is governing KwaZulu-Natal with the DA, ANC, and the National Freedom Party.

Financial mismanagement

The MK Party’s chief whip, Bonginkosi Mngadi, tabled the motion against Ntuli, who has been in office for just over a year, citing a number of concerns as justification.

“Honourable speaker, I, BC Mngadi, on behalf of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party, give notice in terms of Section 141, sub-section 2 of the constitution and rules 103, 105, and 106 of the standing rules of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature of my intention to move a motion of no confidence in honourable TA [Thamsanqa Arthur] Ntuli.

“[This is regarding] poor governance, financial mismanagement, misleading this house on the New York trip, and failure to address unemployment and poverty. I shall so move,” Mngadi said when he tabled the motion.

Date for debate and vote yet to be set

The ANC’s Nontembeko Boyce, the speaker, has yet to set a date for the motion’s debate and vote.

The previous motion, which was filed in October this year, did not materialise after it was found that certain rules were not followed by the MKP when filing it, and it was thrown out.

The MK Party was banking on the support of the National Freedom Party, the ANC, and the EFF to kick out the IFP and the DA from the government of provincial unity and form a new government.

