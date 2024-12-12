MK Party wishes EFF well ahead of third elective conference

Former president Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe Paarty (MK Party) has expressed its well wishes to the EFF ahead of the party’s third national elective conference.

In a media statement released on Friday, MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party wished the leaders and members of the EFF well ahead of their third national Peoples’ assembly (NPA).

The EFF’s third NPA will take place from Thursday to Sunday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Well wishes to the Progressive Caucus partner

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party would like to extend its well wishes to the Economic Freedom Fighters, its leadership and members nationally.

“The [EFF], a member of the Progressive Caucus, will be holding its third National Peoples’ Assembly on the 12th–15th of December 2024. We commend the consistency and staying power of the EFF, who have been in existence for 11 years.

“As the Progressive Caucus, we stand united in dismantling the imperial system. And will continue to fight for the reclamation of our dignity, land, mineral resources and the nationalisation of mines.

“On the occasion of the National Peoples’ Assembly, we would like to further express our well wishes to our partner in the progressive agenda of the total emancipation of our people,” said Ndhlela.

Tensions have risen recently between the EFF and MK Party following Floyd Shivambu’s departure from the EFF. He left the party in August this year.

Other top leaders left EFF for MK, souring relations

After leaving the EFF for the MK Party, Shivambu was appointed as the national organiser of the MK Party. He was later appointed as the secretary general of the MK Party.

Former EFF MPs Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi later left the EFF and joined the MK Party. They followed in Shivambu’s footsteps.

Former EFF national chairperson, Adv Dali Mpofu SC also left the EFF to join the MK Party.

The departures of Shivambu, Mkhwebane, Manyi and Mpofu, among others, soured relations. It led to the tensions between the EFF and MK Party deepening.

MK Party to celebrate one year anniversary

The tensions deepened to a point where EFF leader Julius Malema snubbed the MK Party. He said the MK Party was not welcome nor invited to the march the EFF held at the Constitutional Court last month. The march was during the Phala Phala farm case between the EFF, parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The MK Party will host its one-year birthday anniversary celebrations on Sunday, December 15. This will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Shivambu said the MK Party invited the EFF to the birthday anniversary celebrations.

