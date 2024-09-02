MK salutes members who died heading to Zuma’s wife party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), which enjoys the biggest support in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, has paid tribute to its six members who died in a road accident on Saturday.

The group had been travelling from eMnambithi to Nkandla to join in the birthday festivities of Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma, the first wife of MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.

The celebration was hosted at Zuma’s ancestral home of KwaDakwadunuse.

“While we can never fully dissect the anatomy of the pain caused by such grief, the leaders of the party send their deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their next kin.

“We further assure their families that we will support them during these trying times,” said MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Early reports indicated that the minibus taxi overturned on the R74 in the bends of uNtunjambili near the rural town of Kranskop, and it was engulfed with fire.

Six occupants were trapped inside the vehicle and burnt to death. Ten other passengers were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical care.

They were not cowards

Ndhlela explained that while the pain was too much to bear, their members had fought a good fight, saying they were not cowards.

“Our members were no cowards. They died with their boots on in the frontline of the struggle for the economic emancipation of our people.

“MK Party salutes their bravery, and we shall pick up the spear and continue the battle.”

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident.

“What we have at the moment is that the vehicle could have experienced mechanical failures that caused it to overturn,” the SAPS said in a statement.

“The investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether any factors, such as road conditions or vehicle maintenance issues, contributed to this devastating loss of life.”

UNtunjambili is known for its dangerous and deadly bends, and has claimed many lives in the past.

