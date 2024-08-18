News

Mkhize breaks silence on VBS chairman’s witness statement

By Sunday World
Zweli Mkhize
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 18: National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize recorded on mobile phone during the inspection of health facilities by National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at EMS base at King Dinuzulu Hospital on January 18, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. South Africa is currently battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Former ANC treasurer general Dr Zweli Mkhize has broken his silence about his knowledge of the ANC’s dealings with the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank in an exclusive interview with Sunday World. 

Mkhize was speaking to this paper in response to jaw-dropping claims made in a sworn witness statement by disgraced former VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who is behind bars for corruption. 

