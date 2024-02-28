Mkhwanazi claims he killed the six sex workers out of fear of jail

The 21-year-old alleged Sunday serial killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi killed six sex workers instinctively as he was afraid of going to jail.

Judge Cassim Moosa sternly questioned if all six victims were killed “instinctively”.

Mkhwanazi’s lawyer, Vuyo Maqetuka answered: “Yes, my lord”.

Acted instinctively, scared of jail

Maqetuka further explained that his client is a quiet and respectful boy. “The anger that came over my client when he disagreed with a sex worker was too much for his personality.

“He acted instinctively in all six times. My client was afraid that he would go back to jail,” said Maqetuka.

He asked the court to dismiss some of the “white lies” made by Mkhwanazi’s father, Mark Khumalo.

The lawyer said that Mkhwanazi said exactly what his father wanted to hear so that the matter could be left right there. Furthermore, Maqetuka questioned the intention of Mkhwanazi’s father testifying against him.

State disagrees, says murders were premeditated

The state’s prosecutor, Leswikane Mashabela, said that the state will stand on its submission that the murders were premeditated.

Mashabela stated that the manner in which the bodies were found, tied up, legs spread wide, mouths tied, and bodies left undressed. This shows that the deceased were stopped from screaming or running away.

“The bins were used as transport to conceal the bodies. We dismiss the admission where Mkhwanazi stated that he wanted the last body to be found. The body was in a small room that was inside a bigger room. Why did he not drag the body to the dressing room?”

Mkhwanazi stepped into court on Wednesday. The chains on his ankles made a sound as he walked through the hallway to sit at arm’s length from his lawyer, Maqetuka.

Victims bound, subjected to gruesome acts

“One body was thrown into a container of an old motor vehicle oil. The upper body was then set alight. The body was still covered in motor oil. The burnt upper torso was visible.

“The deceased were severely bound. One was wrapped with a duvet and completely tied up. One was tied with a cargo strap to her mouth. What does that tell you in relation to the mindset of the accused?” asked Judge Moosa.

Mkhwanazi wore all black, with slippers and socks. He held his hands tightly together and bit his lips.

He kept on looking towards the big brown clock on the right hand side of the courtroom. This while the closing arguments and merits of his case were heard.

Case postponed to March 13 for judgement

Mkhwanazi failed to keep his head up for long during the proceedings. He kept his eyes on his sweaty hands, shaking legs in the dock. His eyes looked white, compared to the red shade his eyes were during his previous appearance.

The High Court of Johannesburg sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday heard closing arguments from both the prosecutor and his defence.

Judge Moosa postponed the case to March 13 for judgement.

