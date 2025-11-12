Mkhwanazi clan warned to stop insulting King Misuzulu over land partitioning decision

The influential Mkhwanazi clan of Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been warned to stop hurling insults at King Misuzulu KaZwelithini over his decision to partition their chiefdom and place the mineral-rich portion under the control of an overseer, Qiniso Ncube.

The spokesperson of the Zulu royal family and the king, Prince Thulani Zulu of Ezibindini, said the continued hurling of insults at the king is uncalled for and may worsen the situation.

Prince Thulani Zulu made the call in a public address late on Tuesday after several voice notes, including that of senior Mkhwanazi prince Goodwill Mkhwanazi, started circulating.

Some of the voice notes and social media posts use expletives against the king, while others threaten violence over the decision, which was announced by the king over two weeks ago at the Mashobeni royal palace in Pongola.

Prince Thulani Zulu said it was concerning that while the Mkhwanazi clan is asking the king to reconsider, others are insulting him.

Insulting the throne

“I facilitated their meeting with the king to lobby him to reconsider his decision; however, I am saddened that it did not help, as by the time they arrived, the voice notes from Mkhwanazi supporters laced with insults had already reached the king.”

“Although I suspect some insults did not come from the Mkhwanazis, their silence implies they condone those doing it. There are other means to resolve this, not insults.

“These insults are not merely aimed at insulting the king; they are also insulting the throne, the entire royal family, and the Zulu nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ncube insists that he is responsible for the land, and his appointment by the king is equivalent to being the chief of the area between the Umfolozi and Hluhluwe rivers along the N2.

The land includes a portion mined by Richards Bay Minerals, which in turn pays millions of rands in royalties every year.

Ncube said this while addressing the media on Tuesday from his newly established “palace” near Mtubatuba.