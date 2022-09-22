Mkhwebane is fighting a losing battle, says law specialist

Section 18 of the Supreme Court Act is standing in the way of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s success in her bid for immediate reinstatement.

According to Feziwe Phungula, director of MNS Attorneys, Mkhwebane is fighting a losing battle. Phungula, a specialist with extensive experience in litigious matters arising from various areas of law, including administrative law, contractual law, employment law, and medical malpractice, said for the Constitutional Court to rule in favour of Mkhwebane, she would need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that she is fit to return to the office.

This despite the appeal applications lodged against her to nullify the veracity of the Western Cape High Court judgment that the suspension was invalid and should be set aside. Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the DA are appealing the judgment.

Phungula said, however, that as provided by section 18, the appellants would also need to prove that Gcaleka would be able to administer the office to its full capacity and protect the public as stipulated in the scope of the job in question.

She also needs to prove to the court why Mkhwebane should not be allowed to return to office even though she has been favoured by the judgment of the Western Cape High Court.

“Section 18 of the Supreme Court Act calls for an applicant who seeks to implement a judgment that is suspended by the lodgement of an appeal to show on a balance of probabilities that there are exceptional circumstances that warrant a court to grant an order to implement the judgment pending the appeal,” explained Phungula.

“In addition, the applicant must also demonstrate that there will be irreparable harm should the order not be executed pending the appeal proceedings.”

She believes that Mkhwebane stands no chance of succeeding, saying the embattled public protector would fail in her current application to have the apex court rule in her favour.

“Her prospects of success are relatively slim since on the face of it, there are no exceptional circumstances that warrant the judgment to be implemented pending the appeal. There is nothing out of the ordinary.

“In addition, there is no irreparable harm that will be suffered by advocate Mkhwebane since there is no termination of her employment, she is suspended on full pay and the Office of the Public Protector is, in any event, proceeding with the investigations and/or its duties in the absence of advocate Mkhwebane.”

Mkhwebane was suspended by the president in June.

The Presidency declared at the time that section 194(3) (a) of the constitution provides that the president may suspend Mkhwebane or “any member of the Chapter 9 institution” at any time following the commencement of the National Assembly’s proceedings for their removal.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane hours before her last rescission application was dismissed.

Judge Nathan Erasmus, who delivered the ruling dismissing Mkhwebane’s application, said the court believed that a “strong signal needs to be sent” that the Constitutional Court’s decision needed to be respected and cannot be circumvented by rescission applications.

Mkhwebane had approached the court in a bid to block the proceedings and stop Ramaphosa from suspending her. She argued that the president was conflicted and should not be allowed to suspend her.

This after a number of complaints against Ramaphosa which Mkhwebane was investigating. Mkhwebane raised concerns that the president knew the court would dismiss her bid to block the inquiry.

She further said Ramaphosa pre-empted the court’s judgment that was to decide on the legal entitlement of the president to suspend her.

At the start of the inquiry in July Mkhwebane’s legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the suspension was premature. He said the suspension was biased and added that it was granted by someone “who is presently being investigated by the public protector”.

Mpofu also argued that the suspension violates the constitution even though the Constitutional Court found that the laws overseeing the impeachment inquiry processes are lawful.

The Western Cape High Court finally declared, on September 9, that Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane was “invalid” and should be set aside. However, according to section s172(2) of the constitution, the order has no weight unless confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane approached the court fighting for her immediate reinstatement because she wanted to complete the ongoing investigation about theft at the president’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The rift between Mkhwebane and the acting public protector widened after Gcaleka said she should not return to office. In a letter, Gcaleka raised concerns about Mkhwebane’s reasons for wanting to return to office, saying Mkhwebane’s obsession with the investigation is concerning.

Gcaleka added that Mkhwebane had made allegations that the office would crumble and is unfit to complete certain investigations without her administration.

“These averments are concerning to the extent they suggest the Office of the Public Protector is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in the absence of advocate Mkhwebane,” the letter read.

Gcaleka also said the Office of the Public Protector had received legal advice that an appeal against the Western Cape High Court judgment had been filed at the Constitutional Court, effectively suspending the court order.

Whether the court rules in Mkhwebane’s favour to return to her duties in the Office of the Public Protector, the impeachment proceedings would go on unabated.

Phungula said the impeachment seeks to determine Mkhwebane’s fitness for office despite court proceedings.

“Upon advocate Mkhwebane being suspended by the president, she instituted an application for her suspension to be declared invalid,” said Phungula.

“The court made an order that the decision of the president to suspend her was invalid and the suspension was set aside effectively, from the date of the order. In the application held on September 16 2022, advocate Mkhwebane seeks to execute the order of the high court to uplift her suspension whilst appeal proceedings are pending.

“This application has no effect on the impeachment inquiry that is currently being conducted against advocate Mkhwebane. The impeachment inquiry seeks to ascertain whether advocate Mkhwebane should be removed from the Office of the Public Protector on the grounds of incompetence and/or misconduct, independent of her suspension and/or court proceedings.”

Phungula also weighed in on the proceedings of the impeachment and how they are unfolding, saying: “The impeachment inquiry has been fraught with delays. We must bear in mind that advocate Mkhwebane litigated all the way to the Constitutional Court in a bid to avoid the parliamentary inquiry into her removal from office on the grounds of misconduct and/or incompetence.

“Despite the delays, as a member of the public, we hope that at the end of the process, we will have a conclusive report that will restore dignity to the Office of the Public Protector, either by clearing her or confirming the allegations made against her.”

