MKP, ATM push for declassification of Phala Phala report

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) are demanding the public release of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) report on Phala Phala.

They made the call after Police Minister Senzo Mchunu informed the ATM that the report could not be released to the public until it was declassified.

“Ipid has completed its investigation, and the recommendation report was referred to the SAPS [SA Police Service] on October 3, 2023, for implementation. Ipid received the outcome from SAPS and was satisfied with the response,” said Mchunu.

“The investigation report has been classified as ‘top secret’ in terms of paragraph 3.4.4 of the minimum information security standards, and as such, until it is accordingly declassified, it would not be released for public consumption.”

Mchunu should be held responsible

According to the two parties, this is an effort to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa and evade responsibility.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona stated that Mchunu should also be held responsible for his involvement in what the party called a cover-up.

“Minister Mchunu’s assertion that he cannot reveal the contents of this report is a disingenuous attempt to appease his employer, the president, rather than serve the interests of the South African public,” Ntshona said.

“The fact that state personnel and resources were allegedly mobilised to chase after stolen dollars from the president’s private farm raises serious questions about the misuse of state resources for personal gain.”

The MKP spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, stated that Mchunu ought to be dismissed as a minister immediately for allegedly impeding the administration of justice.

Additionally, Ndhlela is calling for criminal charges to be brought against those who allegedly used state resources to unlawfully recover stolen funds from the farm.

Campaigner for CR17 faction

In addition, he insisted that Mchunu’s involvement in Ramaphosa’s protection and his ties to the CR17 campaign be thoroughly examined.

“Mchunu’s decision to keep this report under wraps has nothing to do with national security and everything to do with shielding his political master,” Ndhlela said.

“Let’s be clear: Mchunu was a key campaigner for Ramaphosa’s CR17 faction and was rewarded with a ministerial position.

“Now, he is paying back that favour by ensuring that damning evidence never sees the light of day.

“It is also worth noting that the intervention by the minister of police renders him an accomplice to the crime and therefore makes him complicit to the Phala Phala crime scene.”

