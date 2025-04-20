MKP rebukes Floyd Shivambu for visiting Bushiri’s church

Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) has issued a clear rebuke of its secretary general Floyd Shivambu.

The party distanced itself from his visit to Shepherd Bushiri’s church, claiming it does not associate with criminality.

In a strongly worded statement, MKP said the visit was not sanctioned, endorsed, or initiated by the leadership or any official structure of the party.

“The Secretary General undertook this visit in his personal capacity and without the mandate or knowledge of the party. The MKP upholds the rule of law and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on criminality in all its forms.”

Shivambu visited Bushiri’s church

The party said Shivambu had recently visited the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church of the “self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi”.

“When in an unprecedented case, [former] President [Jacob] Zuma was sent to prison without trial under Roman-Dutch Law, he did not flee from justice but was incarcerated and served his time, even though it was a miscarriage of justice and a violation of his human rights.

“We remain firmly opposed to any association with individuals who are fugitives from justice. Our values are rooted in integrity, justice, and accountability, and we reject any actions that compromise the reputation and ethical standing of our movement.

Against GBV

“Furthermore, the MK Party strongly condemns all forms of gender-based violence and the exploitation of vulnerable communities, especially innocent Christian believers, by individuals who manipulate faith for personal enrichment or to evade justice.

“Our Party stands with the victims of such exploitation and will never align itself with those who use religion as a shield to defraud, abuse, or mislead the public. We reiterate our commitment to ethical leadership and the principles of justice, and we call on all members and representatives of the MK Party to act in a manner that reflects the highest standards of responsibility and accountability.”

In 2021, MKP founder Zuma was found in contempt of the Constitutional Court for his refusal to appear before the State Capture commission. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail though this was later remitted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Previous ructions

There have been clear divisions in the MKP over Shivambu’s party leadership.

Party member and daughter of MKP founder, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted an expletive-laden rebuke of Shivambu.

She was later forced to apologise and threatened with disciplinary action.

This is the first time, however, that a difference of opinion with Shivambu comes higher up in the party.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela was not available for comment at the time of publishing.