MKP wants probe into aborted budget speech spending

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke’s office has confirmed receiving the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MKP) request to probe budget speech spending.

The budget speech, initially scheduled for February 21, was haphazardly postponed due to disagreements over a proposed two percentage point value-added tax increase from 15% to 17%.

MKP MPs have argued that the abrupt postponement cost the country millions, with funds already spent on logistics, security, printing, travel, consultants, and media arrangements for an event that never happened.

The speech is now set to be delivered on March 12.

MKP chief whip Mzwanele Manyi criticised the expenditure, calling for accountability and transparency.

Waste of public funds

“Millions of rands were squandered on a budget speech that was ultimately abandoned,” Manyi said.

“At a time when South Africans are struggling with rising costs, unemployment, and service delivery failures, this blatant waste of public funds is an insult to the people.”

Manyi said the party had written to the auditor-general requesting a forensic audit into the expenditure.

“We have written to the auditor-general to conduct a full forensic audit into the logistical costs, venue expenses, security arrangements, and all related expenditures,” he stated.

Harold Maloka, the spokesperson for the office of the auditor-general, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the office is reviewing the request.

“The Auditor-General South Africa [AGSA] confirms that it has received a letter from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party requesting an investigation into the expenditure incurred in postponing the 2025 national budget,” Maloka said.

“The AGSA will consider the request and respond to the party in writing after following its regulatory requirements and set due process on such requests.”

Annual audits of parliament

He added that the AGSA conducts annual audits of both parliament and government departments and reports any material irregularities found in the audit reports tabled in parliament.

“It is equally worth noting that the national audit office is committed to carrying out its constitutional mandate in a fair manner, without fear, favour, or prejudice in all audits,” Maloka said.

The stability of the government of national unity has become a centre of attention following the budget postponement.

Political observers believe the issue could add to tensions within the coalition government as opposition parties continue to criticise the move to postpone the budget speech.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content