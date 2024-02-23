MK’s Bonginkosi Khanyile dodges hearing thanks to hospitalisation

As news of his hospital admission surfaced, Bonginkosi Khanyile, the youth leader of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), led by former president Jacob Zuma, was about to be read a riot act for remarks he made about the “power struggle”.

The hospitalisation of Khanyile, who gained popularity for leading the Fees Must Fall student protest, was confirmed by the party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela.

In a succinct response to Sunday World, Ndlela stated: “Yes, Bonginkosi was hospitalised.” Ndlela withheld further information regarding the hospitalisation.

On Wednesday evening, a video of Khanyile using a laptop while lying in a hospital bed went viral.

In defence of Zuma

The controversial youth activist’s claim that Jabulani Khumalo, the party’s founder and national commander, was preparing to remove Zuma from his leadership position as a result of his advanced age recently shook the MKP camp.

In the video, Khanyile can be heard saying: “We will never allow that in the MKP,” while speaking to MKP supporters in Umlazi on Friday last week.

“When he [Zuma] was announcing the MKP, he was young. Now that the MKP is known, he is old. He [Khumalo] will never lead the MKP as long as Zuma is alive. We are here because of Zuma, not Khumalo.”

Following Khanyile’s comments, the MKP was compelled to quickly deny rumours of a power struggle between Zuma and Khumalo.

The party said that the comments would be dealt with internally and called them “unfortunate”.

Khanyile was to be roasted for his remarks before the end of this week, according to sources within the party.

Khumalo reaffirms his support for Zuma

Khumalo reaffirmed in a statement that he still fully supports Zuma as the MKP’s founder and acknowledged the resolute support that Zuma was getting from party members and followers.

Khumalo said: “I wish to clarify that I am the national commander of the MKP. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is the president of the party and the president-in-waiting of the country, as per an agreement with the core founders of the MKP.

“I urge all MKP members to remain loyal, strong, and not be confused by propaganda or individuals who aim to divide the party and undermine the spirit to achieve a two-thirds majority in the May 29 elections.

“Any narrative suggesting otherwise is false and intended to divide the MKP.”

Assuring that the party’s leadership is handling the difficulties it faces, Khumalo urged party members to maintain composure.

The Patriotic Alliance fired Khanyile in December for wearing party attire while attending MKP events.

