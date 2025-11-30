MMC Matlala pleads with Limpopo government to revive the legacy of Sekhukhune

Frans Matlala, the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Planning and Economic Development in the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality under the Sekhukhune District, has urged the Limpopo Provincial Government—particularly the Department of Tourism—to safeguard the slowly fading legacy of King Sekhukhune and the region’s rich mineral heritage.

Matlala was speaking at the historic Leolo Mountains during a pre–Arum Lily Festival event—an annual celebration of the rare flower that grows exclusively on Leolo Mountain and in Roossenekal, outside the mining towns of Steelpoort and Groblersdal.

“Sekhukhune is a rich land, with a beautiful landscape, historic heritage sites, mines and abundant natural resources, yet our people continue to live in poverty,” he said.

Matlala described the district’s unemployment rate of 58.8% as “shocking and unacceptable,” noting that such poverty stands in stark contrast to the heritage and natural wealth inherited from their ancestors.

“We are a very blessed community, and we should be proud to be the inhabitants of Sekhukhuneland—an area that boasts the Echo Caves, the Strydom Tunnel, the Tšate Heritage Site, and many more. However, all these remain useless as long as they cannot transform the lives of our people.”

Royal stronghold

He highlighted the Leolo Mountains as a key part of that heritage—historically significant as a stronghold for King Sekhukhune I, and home to unique geological formations and rare flora, including the Yellow Arum Lily (Zantedeschia jucunda).

Matlala also expressed disappointment over the deteriorating state of the Tšate Heritage Site, which was declared a Provincial Heritage Site due to its historical importance. Tšate once served King Sekhukhune I and the Bapedi people as a fortified mountain stronghold and was a vital centre of their kingdom. It is also the site of the final battle of the Anglo-Pedi War, where Sekhukhune and his forces made their last stand against the British.

Site of battle

Historical estimates indicate that more than 1,000 Pedi warriors were killed during the decisive 1879 battle. In contrast, British casualties were significantly lower, with records showing that only 14 British soldiers died in the final confrontation.

“It is disheartening to see the site slowly dilapidating while government shows no effort to restore it,” Matlala said.

“Part of the fence has collapsed, allowing domestic animals to enter and graze inside the yard. People also use the heritage site as a shortcut path, passing right beside the statue of King Sekhukhune. To us, this is a sign of disrespect for a man who fought for the Bapedi people.”

He further called on the government to replace the current statue of King Sekhukhune with a more fitting one.

“As far as we are concerned, history has proven that King Sekhukhune’s stature is on the same level as that of Shaka Zulu, King Moshoeshoe and many other great historical kings who were heroes in their own eras.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content