MMC warns against large gatherings during rubella outbreak

While people plan to gather with friends and family this Christmas, Tshwane MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela has warned against being in crowded places due to the Rubella outbreak, a German measles affecting children.

The Department of Health has recorded more than 10, 000 cases frome January to November 2024. And Gauteng has been marked a hotspot for the virus.

Mashabela said there was no need for panic. However, she highlighted that everyone must remain vigilant and proactive in efforts to control the outbreak.

There is a low number of people getting vaccination rates for this virus, which continues to add to the outbreak.

Pregnant women highest risk

“Pregnant women face the gravest risks if they are infected with rubella during the first trimester. The potential for congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) is high. And this can lead to severe birth defects such as heart problems, hearing impairment and developmental delays. This underscores the urgency of vaccination and the need for heightened vigilance among expecting mothers.

“In Tshwane, we are working diligently to curb the spread of this infection. Healthcare facilities are on high alert, ensuring that anyone who shows symptoms such as rash, fever or a sore throat receives prompt medical attention,” said Mashabela.

Parents urged to get kids vaccinated

She urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children get vaccinated as recommended in the national immunisation schedule.

The MMC explained that healthcare services will remain operational throughout the festive season. This is in an effort to provide necessary support and treatment.

“As we move forward, let us embrace a collective responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones. By adhering to the vaccination schedules and staying informed, we can overcome this health crisis together.

“We encourage everyone to seek credible information from health authorities. And to be guided by evidence-based practices,” said Mashabela.

