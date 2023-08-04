Mmusi Maimane commits to take part in race against GBV

South African politician and leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA) Mmusi Maimane has taken a stand in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Maimane has announced that he will be running for Naeema Marshall, a grade-nine pupil who went to Beacon Valley High School in Cape Town.

Marshall was allegedly shot in the head by a teenage boy in what is believed to have been a fit of rage after she rejected her attacker’s romantic advances.

Maimane said Marshall’s story disturbed him not only as a father, but a husband and a citizen of South Africa.

“I have a 12-year-old daughter, on another day it could be her and this is not the South Africa we want to see, where so many women are killed in acts of gender-based violence,” said Maimane.

“So, I have decided that, in partnership with Women for Change, I will run a 10km race.”

He urged South Africans, especially men, to go all out and join the partnership in honour of all the victims of GBV and to fight the scourge.

“I will be running under race number 3914, which indicates the number of women who have been murdered since April 2022 to March 2023. This is unacceptable and it is something that we cannot stand for.

“Let us stand up together, identify victims and run for them to defeat this plight.”

Women for Change, a non-profit organisation that educates, advocates, and campaigns against GBV and femicide, human rights, and gender inequality urged the public to join the Run For Her Virtual Race in August.

“[In the] Run For Her Virtual Race, a participant will be participating with hundreds of women, children and men who will run or walk to stand against gender-based violence in South Africa,” said Women for Change.

