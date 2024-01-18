Mob justice claims two more lives in Limpopo

Murder by mobs continues to ravage Limpopo after two incidents were reported this week. In each case, at Ivy Park and Seokodibeng village, a male person was killed by groups of residents.

Police say the motives for the killings are not known but mob justice is suspected.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said in the Ivy Park, Polokwane, incident on Monday, a man was attacked by a mob who left him dead with multiple head and body injuries.

The second matter took place at Seokodibeng village in Fetakgomo-Tubatse municipality on Tuesday. A body of an unknown male suspected to be a foreign national was found on a street. He had burn wounds and other injuries in the body.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, has ordered an immediate probe into the murders.

“We strongly condemn acts of vigilantism and therefore appeal to communities not to commit these acts. The law will deal decisively with those who commit such acts, ” Scheepers said.

Those with information to assist identify the deceased police investigation are asked to contact Sergeant Edwin Mantsha of Westernburg policer on 069 464 7630 and Lieutenant-Colonel Livingstone Mulaudzi of Mecklenburg police on 082 414 3070.

Members of the public can also use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPSapp or visit the nearest police station.

Mob killings have been cited in Limpopo has been cited as a major contributor to the province’s murder cases.

Mob killings on the rise

In June 2023, provincial police commissioner Lit-Gen Thembi Hadebe confirmed that the rise in Limpopo murder rate was spearheaded by mob justice.

She said 53 murders out of 249 reportedfrom January 1 to March 31, 2023 were a result of vigilantism.

Hadebe said at the time murder in the province had generally increased by 13,7% compared to the previous quarter. She added vigilantism, followed by arguments or provocations, contributed vastly to the overall murder cases.

