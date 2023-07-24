Modise brothers bury the hatchet, gang up against Sandlana

The Modise brothers – Tshepiso and Leonard – have reunited in a battle for the top seat at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Following their reunion, the court withdrew from the fight to settle the succession dispute at the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

After the death of its leader Glayton Modise in 2016, the church has been entangled in drama that saw the siblings fighting to take over from their father.

Modise had inherited the top position from his late father and founder of the church Frederick Samuel Modise.

A tug of war between the brothers divided the church and also saw Michael Sandlana become a contender, with some congregants believing that he should run the church.

On Monday, judge Portia Phahlane was told that the applicant, Leonard Modise, who had summoned his brother Tshepiso and Sandlana to court, was withdrawing the matter.

The reasons for the withdrawal were not given, but Leonard and Tshepiso are against Sandlana, who they believe is an imposter.

Phehlane ordered Leonard to pay the costs for the court matter, as he did not follow correct procedures when withdrawing the matter.

“Mr Leonard Modise made an application [to withdraw], which was not in compliance with the rules and was requested to correct that mistake,” said Phehlane. “He either failed or refused to do anything. The question is whether this kind of behaviour should be punishable with punitive costs, and the answer is absolutely yes.

"I cannot find a reason why he should not be ordered to pay costs on the punitive scale." Sunday World reported early in July that Sandlana is building a multimillion-rand precinct for his break-away branch in Heidelberg, Gauteng. The gigantic precinct, called Kanana City, is situated on a 67-hectare piece of land that Sandlana purchased in June 2019. Adjacent to the precinct, Sandlana also bought another estate measuring 30 hectares, where he is developing commercial properties. News of the church's growing empire is contained in its magazine, The Hamalian, which was distributed to church members recently. According to the magazine, there were other buyers looking to purchase the massive properties at a higher price than Sandlana's, but the clergyman beat them to the punch.