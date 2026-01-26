Ayanda Dludlu is the undisputed Moegoe of the Week after his foolish stunt behind the steering wheel resulted in the death of 14 school children on Monday.

What was the reckless 22-year-old thinking when he thought he could overtake four vehicles at once on such a narrow, busy road? Did it not cross his mind that he was carrying the lives of innocent children in his hands.

He appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The parents and the community are calling for the most stringent jail sentence.