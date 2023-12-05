Moegoe of the Day! – Sindisa Matomane

Sindisa Matomane is a 48-year-old man who was supposed, by this stage, to have settled down to a life of raising his children with love and dedication. But, alas, you cannot stop a moegoe from showing his true colours. Why, because Matomane stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than seven times, all over her body.

She had to spend two painful months in hospital, receiving intensive treatment for her injuries. The horror of horrors is that Matomane went to the woman’s home at Kanana village in Rustenburg, North West, in the early morning of August 14 this year and found her sleeping.

He lashed out at her with a knife until she lost consciousness. He was arrested the same day, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. Handing down the sentence of 25 years in jail at the Tlhabane magistrates’ court on Tuesday, magistrate Segakweng Moeng remarked on Matomane’s brutality, adding that he showed no remorse for his actions.

What can be expected from a heartless moegoe in any case?