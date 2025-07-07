Moegoe of the week

Our Moegoe crown goes to Nhlamulo “Sompisi” Ndhlela – the MK Party spokesperson whose name means Answer in Xitsonga, yet he dodges answers.

At a time when the MKP desperately needs public trust, he claimed he never received a dismissal letter from Dr John Hlophe. Then, when cornered, he escalated the lie, accusing MKP of forgery.

But Hlophe clapped back with proof, exposing not just the lie but the liar.

Instead of defending the revolution, “Sompisi” is digging the MKP’s credibility into a grave.

A party at war with itself cannot afford a spokesperson at war with the truth. If left unchecked, this shovel-bearer might bury what little dignity the MKP has left. A moegoe on steroids.

