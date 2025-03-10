- Advertisement -

Moegoe: President Cyril Ramaphosa

Who is President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man who is forever expressing shock at the deplorable state of affairs in the country he runs, trying to fool with his shock tactics this time?

The way he takes every opportunity to express his shock at everything, including the high poverty levels, rampant crime and dilapidated infrastructure, one would be forgiven to think he is also in shock that he is the president.

This time Ramaphosa went further, expressing his shock at the chaotic state of Johannesburg. Isn’t it surprising that this man, who resides in the posh suburb of Hyde Park, just down the road from the CBD, is only now coming to terms with the decay so many years after the rot set in? Tshini, ungadlali ngathi mongameli.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content