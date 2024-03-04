News

Moegoe: Seven buffons who allegedly murdered AKA

By Sunday World
Suspects in the murder of rapper AKA and his friend Tibz appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court

The seven buffoons who allegedly murdered national treasure Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, really thought they were smart.

Who kills a public figure in full view of people and cameras and think they can get away with it. These clowns were nabbed more than a year after their heinous crime and appeared in court this week.

Only morons could have thought that committing such a heartless murder was not going to end in tears. And these fools still thought it smart to request to hide their faces during their court appearance, something they did not do when they killed AKA in cold blood. Moegoes will always be Moegoes, let justice prevail.

