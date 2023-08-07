Mogale City protestors want rehabilitation of local mines

Mogale City residents in the west of Johannesburg took to the streets again on Monday to protest against illegal mining in their community.

The protest came a year after a similar shutdown following the rape of eight women at a nearby mine dump in West Village.

The protestors said justice has not been served for the brutalised and gang-raped women.

The fuming community demands that two mining companies, Pan African Resources and Mogale Gold, include them in their mining operations by creating job opportunities.

They also want the companies to grant them a chance to state how they want the mines to change their community for the better.

Community member Karabo Yumba said the protest kicked off peacefully in the wee hours but things took a turn during morning rush hour when some people wanted to go to work.

He said everyone knew a shutdown had been planned for Monday and that no one would be allowed to leave the township for work.

He added that violence erupted when police officers started firing rubber shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd, so that other people can leave for work.

“We were shocked to hear of the incident that made headlines last year, of the rape of girls,” said Yumba.

“I suspect that these mines pretend to have run away with the mine rehabilitation funds, leaving illegal mining behind on purpose.

“Something tells me they might all be working together, because Pan African Resources is out here mining yet we are not sure who has been employed.

“If they want to run this mine peacefully, they must go back to the community and share what positive changes they will bring, and employ the people of the West Rand.”

He added that Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mine dump after the well-publicised gang-rape, called the imbizo, and made promises “that he failed to fulfil”.

“Bheki Cele came here and promised to deploy different policing units in our support, we are still waiting.

“Illegal mining is both unhealthy and unsafe for our community. If the police can’t help, though we wish they would, we will do it ourselves,” he said.

Godfrey Sele, speaker for Mogale local municipality, said the municipality held a meeting with Pan African Resources and the community in a bid to find a resolution to the impasse.

“The municipality through the office of the speaker would intervene and ensure that the Pan African Resources conducts more public participation,” reads a statement of resolutions taken during the engagement.

“Pan African Resources shall consider and address the concerns raised by the affected and aggrieved community regarding employment opportunities, business opportunities, and the health and safety of residents.

“That the municipality establishes a steering committee that will comprise of representatives from the municipality, affected and aggrieved community, and Pan African Resources.

“And the legal representatives of all parties shall meet to find an amicable solution on the pending legal processes.”

