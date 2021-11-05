Mohale ventures into the cosmetics business sector

Johannesburg- Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung has started to soar as spreads his wings, venturing into the cosmetics business sector.

Mohale who has always been ambitious about his dreams, as he started his career as a model, ambassador of multiple brands, radio presenter and now a full blown businessman shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

He said, his career and personal life are demanding so much that cosmetics have become an important part of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

He said, his cosmetics range will cater for the people in Africa as it will directly address what Africans deal with pertaining to skin.

“Because of my sensitive skin that resulted in dry skin, acne and hyperpigmentation, it was a challenge to find a brand that would cater for skin exposed to Africa’s climate change. All of that inspired me to embark on this journey,” Motaung shared.

“I’m honoured and humbled to announce what my love letter to my people in Africa is, my skin brand Elahom Cosmetics, will be launching soon, for now we are ensuring we get the best eco-sustainable packaging for Elahom Cosmetics by Mohale,” he wrote on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni