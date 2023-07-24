Moja Love awaits autopsy results following drug dealer’s death

The Moja Love channel is investigating circumstances that led to the death of a drug dealer during filming of the much-talked-about show Sizok’thola.

Sizok’thola is a TV reality show hosted by Xolani Khumalo who, with the help of law enforcement, embarks on a crusade to expose and arrest drug dealers across the country.

In a statement, the channel said the crew received a reliable tip-off on July 19 to attend to a drug bust in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

“We understand that during the bust, which was conducted within the confines of the law, the suspected drug dealer, who is now deceased and known as Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie refused to cooperate,” reads the statement.

The deceased eventually agreed to hand over illegal drugs hidden in the premises, according to the statement.

“Moja Love can confirm that the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when the deceased was being questioned.

“The channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly rushed to the hospital. We will wait for autopsy results for the cause of death.”

The channel said it will cooperate with any investigation and has sent condolences to the deceased’s family.

More than a month ago, Sunday World reported Khumalo and the channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau were threatened with death if they do not can the show.

Khumalo and Tau have since beefed up security and have vowed to defend themselves in the face of danger.

Moja Love channel head Bokani Moyo said at the time that the channel was aware of the threats.

“We were aware of the risk we were taking when we agreed to broadcast the show. We are obligated to highlight issues that affect society, as drugs and crime affect communities,” said Moyo.

