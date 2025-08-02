Moja Love denies it exploited ‘Single and Mingle’ show participants

Moja Love television channel has responded to recent public outcry regarding alleged non-payment of participants in its reality dating show, Single and Mingle.

In a statement issued by the channel’s Nonzwakazi Cekete, Moja Love clarified its position. It emphasised transparency and ethical production practices.

The controversy arose after the show’s participants came forward on Owamie Netshivhazwaulu’s podcast suggesting that they were not paid by Single and Mingle for their involvement.

Participant ‘ambushed’

DJ Nuna, real name Ayanda Hlongwane, revealed on the podcast that she did not know what show she was shooting, and was only told after.

“They informed me that the person who was meant to shoot the Single and Mingle episode was not available. And I was asked to step in.

Mamello Naves also added that the show exploits unpaid actors from townships for viewership.

Channel denies promises of payment

Moja Love has categorically denied these claims. It stated that participation in the show is entirely voluntary and does not include financial remuneration.

“All individuals who appear on the programme do so on the basis of informed consent. They are made fully aware, prior to filming, that their involvement does not carry any financial compensation,” the statement read.

The channel further noted that if any participant was misled into believing they would be paid, such representations were not made by Moja LOVE or its official representatives.

“Any information regarding payment has nothing to do with the channel. And the said person does not represent and/or act for the channel,” Cekete added.

Channel reviewing internal processes

Moja Love has taken the allegations seriously. It is conducting an internal review to investigate the matter. The broadcaster reiterated its commitment to ethical production standards. To also adhere to transparency and respect for all participants involved in its programming.

Single and Mingle is a popular dating show that brings together singles looking for love. It has garnered significant attention for its entertaining format and relatable content.

However, the recent claims have sparked broader conversations about the treatment of reality TV participants. Also the importance of clear communication in production processes.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content