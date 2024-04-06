Moja Love sends ex-presenter Xolani Khumalo cease & desist letter

DStv channel Moja Love has served former presenter Xolani Khumalo with a cease and desist letter after discovering that he has been shooting a show under the guise of Sizok’thola without their permission.

Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said the channel has been receiving complaints about unfortunate incidents during filming. The complaints came from the Consulate General of Nigeria and the Embassy of the DRC. This about their citizens who have been attacked during filming.

Former presenter shooting show

Cekete said: “It has further come to light that the show is being shot by former presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew.”

Moja Love parted ways with Khumalo last year following concerns and questions about his knowledge and involvement in unlawful incidents. The incidents led to the possible contamination of crime scenes and failed prosecutions of known drug lords. Other unfortunate tragedies followed the filming of certain episodes, she said.

Rogue activities

“Moja Love would like to set the record straight that it is not the channel’s property that has been filming. The channel distances itself from the rogue activities,” Cekete said.

She added that Sizok’thola is the intellectual property of Moja Love. And Khumalo is using the concept of the channel, which amounts to breaking the law.

Cease and desist letter

“The channel has sent him a letter of cease and desist, and we will do everything in our power, within the law, to stop him. We will be meeting with the Consulate General of Nigeria and the DRC Ambassador as soon as possible. This to address the matter and clear its name.”

A few weeks ago, the channel announced the new presenter of the third season of Sizok’thola, Xolani Maphanga. Also how it has included best practices during filming.

