Mojapelo Royal Council in a tug of war with ‘illegal’ sand miners

The Mojapelo Royal Council, led by Kgoshi Mothipa Marks Mojapelo, has accused two companies, Sand Hawks and Alpha Sand, of mining sand on its land without permission.

Documents seen by Sunday World confirmed that a tug of war is brewing and that attempts by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to resolve the situation seem to be falling short.

The Mojapelo Royal Council complained to the department that illegal mining activities are taking place on two pieces of land situated in the Capricorn district municipality in Limpopo.

Maphoroko Mojapelo, the traditional authority’s spokesperson, said: “We as the community remain adamant that the two companies have no permission to conduct any mining activities in our land, at our farms Matjeskraal 1001 LS and Kleinfointein 172 LS.

“The land is ours, therefore they don’t reserve a right to conduct this illegal mining. We will leave no stone unturned until justice is served.”

He said, however, that they were rejecting the DMRE’s intervention, confirming that the Mojapelo Royal Council has opted to take the legal route to remedy the situation.

“Our community is not benefiting anything from the two companies. We have lodged a complaint with the DMRE, which is a toothless dog that has failed drastically to bring sanity to this madness.”

The department confirmed that it will await proper representation from Sand Hawks and Alpha Sand before determining appropriate action.

Khathutshelo Kharivhe said the department reserves the right to visit any area where mining activities are being undertaken without prior notice to any party.

He added that the DMRE’s Limpopo region received the Mojapelo traditional authority’s complaint in August last year regarding alleged illegal mining activities on their land. The department then launched an investigation and visited the farms in January.

He said the people who were found on the Matjeskraal site failed to provide proof that the activities that they were undertaking were authorised and a meeting was arranged with the representatives of Sand Hawks.

“It was established that Sand Hawks is a holder of an old order mining right and its application for a conversion of an old order mining right to a new order mining right has been acknowledged by the DMRE’s Limpopo regional office in respect of portion 1 and the remaining extent of the farm Matjeskraal 1047 LS situated in the Capricorn district municipality,” Kharivhe said.

The DMRE also said in relation to Kleinfointein farm, it noted that some parts have been mined without environmental authorisation from the department, allegedly by Sand Hawks. Its owner, Kanyi Tladi, declined to comment.

“I’m aware of the matter which is sub judice, which is in the hands of my lawyers therefore I cannot comment further,” Tladi said.

Alpha Sand owner Nicolaas van Waveren also declined to immediately comment. “Call me next week and I will give you a proper interview. I promise you…I’m aware of the matter.”

