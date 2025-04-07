Moloi renders Mamabolo to divine intervention 

Religious ANC politician Onnica Moloi says she is leaving former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo in the hands of God after he publicly called her “a loose panty” and a floozie who has slept with the entire ANC leadership.

Moloi said this after allegations that she had unleashed her lawyers on the tearaway politician for defamation of character.

“I’m not going to do anything about it; I’m fine. I have left him in the hands of God. God will deal with this matter on my behalf. He will fight for me.”

Moloi, who earned the moniker “MEC wo Dumo” when she was Limpopo MEC for Arts, Culture and Sports several years ago, because she carried herself like Qom singer Babes Wodumo, said Mamabolo’s utterances were not living in her head rent-free.

Moloi further hinted that there was nothing new about Mamabolo’s deprecating behaviour.

“I’m fine; what’s new about this? We are used to this,” she said.

Mamabolo surprised all and sundry last week when he took to social media and attacked Moloi, saying that she once alleged that her first-born was sired by the late ANC leader Frans Mohlala. However, he said, the DNA proved that the child was not his.

This was because, he said, Moloi had been sleeping around with different men, including himself.

“Don’t tell me about that loose panty, please,” reads his polemic.

Moloi was not the only target of Mamobolo’s vituperate attack. He also directed his tirade against former Limpopo ANC Youth League chair Mathew Malebana and Peter Mokaba ANC regional leader John Mpe.

The attack came after it was announced that Malebana had passed away.

Mamabolo said it was good riddance and that Malebana should “rot in hell”. He said Malebana got him arrested after alleging that he defalcated public funds.

Mamabolo also said Mpe must also pop his clogs and follow Malebana to the graveyard.

Driven up the wall by the bile Mamabolo spewed, Limpopo ANC Veterans League and ANC Youth League issued statements, calling for his suspension, arguing that, by jove, his utterances were “unAfrican”.

Mamabolo reacted by sending them a letter of demand to refrain from their attempts to influence the organisation’s disciplinary committee to take action against him.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content