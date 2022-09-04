Moloi says ‘her husband’ claims she abused drugs

Media icon Pabi Moloi has dropped a bombshell, revealing that her disputed husband Ruan Adams has accused her of abusing substances.

Moloi revealed the shocking details in papers she filed in the Joburg high court in which she is challenging Adams’s claims that they were married in community of property and therefore because they have separated, he is entitled to half of her multi-million-rand estate.

Moloi is pleading with the court to declare that there was no union between her and Adams, and therefore he is not entitled to half of her lucrative assets.

However, she confirmed that she had a sexual relationship with Adams, which produced a child but they went their separate ways because he was abusive

and had also accused her of abusing substances.

Moloi did not disclose the specific substances she claimed Adams accused her of abusing.

She also said Adams abused her financially and failed to contribute in any meaningful way to the expenses of the joint household when they were living together.

Adams harassed and embarrassed her privately and publicly, she said, and was exceedingly jealous and possessive of her.

She said he had, without just cause, questioned the paternity of their only child. Moloi further said Adams also attempted to manipulate and abuse her with threats of suicide. She added that after their acrimonious argument on May 30 2016, Adams demanded his R25 000 “lobola” back.

“The plaintiff acted in an emotional, unregulated manner throughout the relationship between the parties, displayed severe mood swings and subjected the defendant to unprovoked aggressive and destructive outbursts.”

Moloi said she had lost interest in Adams and that they have not been sexually intimate for more than five years.

The drama between the two started when Adams applied for a “decree of divorce” early this year after he broke up with the former YFM radio presenter.

He claimed that he paid R25 000 “lobola” for Moloi and because their “marriage” has disintegrated, he was entitled to half of her estate.

The estate includes a house in Broadacres in Fourways, a house in Noordwyk, Midrand, a house in Elton Hill and in Edenburg in Sandton, and two houses in Waverley.

The estate also includes a white Jeep Cherokee, grey Suzuki, household furniture, her shares, pension funds, investments and savings.

He said the assets should be sold and the proceeds shared equally, or she could buy him out by paying him half of the value of each property after evaluation by a registered valuer.

He also wants the former Power FM radio show host to pay him R8 500 “spousal maintenance” a month so that he can continue to live the luxurious lifestyle he led during their marriage.

Adams said he had the “wedding pictures “to prove their union. He said on the “wedding day” blankets were handed over, traditional beer was consumed, the families danced and Moloi’s grandmother made a speech before handing her over as

makoti.

Adams’ lawyer, Lutendo Siphuma, of SL Attorneys, declined to comment, saying the matter was sub-judice.

“It won’t be appropriate to comment on a matter that is sub-judice,” he said.

