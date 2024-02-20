Mom relives horror of daughter doused with petrol and set alight

The man who doused his girlfriend and her friend with petrol and set them alight at the weekend arrived at Roodepoort magistrates’ court with a cast covering his left arm.

Mark Harvey, also known as “Ravi”, is the suspect in the case of his girlfriend Marishka Davids and her friend Zakkiyah Raymond being set alight before sunrise on Saturday.

This gruesome incident happened days before Davids could celebrate her 31st birthday. On Monday, 38-year-old Raymond died of her severe burn wounds in the hospital and was buried on the same day, according to Islamic rites.

Harvey, 44, arrived at the court in a white Toyota sedan, accompanied by two officers. He avoided eye contact with his live-in lover’s mother, Mandy Davids.

Case delayed for suspect to see doctor

The court postponed his appearance so that he could find further medical treatment for his burn wounds on his left arm and other parts of his body. He was ordered to see a doctor and appear before the same court with a doctor’s note on Wednesday.

It is presumed that on the night of the attack on the two women, Harvey arrived at his Florida home with a friend who was fixing an issue with his car earlier on. He went upstairs to his flat, which he shares with his girlfriend, to look for her.

Marishka was not home at the time, and Harvey was later told that she was probably sleeping at Zakkiyah Raymond’s flat.

It is alleged he came down rushing towards Raymond’s flat, and set the two women alight with petrol before taking flight.

It is alleged that Mark Harvey doused his girlfriend and her friend in petrol and later set them alight alight and the flat burnt to this state.

Suspect caught on Monday

He was arrested on Monday, after videos about his alleged deed circulated on social media.

Outside the court on Tuesday, Mandy Davids told Sunday World that she had to ask the police to drive to her daughter at the hospital, after the police had insisted that the case be opened by one of the victims.

Marishka leaves behind a daughter (9)

“They followed me to the hospital, and that is where her (Marishka’s) statement was taken. I received a call from Discovery [Hospital in Roodepoort] at 4.17am, informing me that my daughter was burned. I did not think much of it, I just rushed to where she was.

“Her brother came along with me. I was in shock when I saw the extent of the burns. Most of her body was already bandaged. Her brother went with her in the ambulance from Discovery to Joburg Gen (Charlotte Maxeke Hospital). I went to open a case. Marishka has a 9-year-old daughter who lives with me.”

Police want to question this man: Mark Harvey. Anyone with info can call the family on 079 778 8856 or 073 391 8604. Watch: VIDEO – mother of Marishka Davids. https://t.co/r4aExkLi2x pic.twitter.com/PTMs1IfJr1 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 16, 2024

Davis described Harvey as a “mouse”, referring to what she perceived to be his quiet nature.

“Whenever she came around with Marishka, he would just say ‘hello aunty Mandy’ and not make any conversation.

“Marishka did not say anything to me about being in an abusive relationship,” she said.

Seeing Harvey walk calmly in the streets outside the court on Tuesday, infuriated her beyond words.

She added that the Harvey family has not made any contact with her since the incident.

At the end, Davis had to rush off to the hospital to sign papers for an operation on Marishka.

Meanwhile, a relative speaking for Raymond family, asked for privacy to mourn the deceased.

