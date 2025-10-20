Mom livid as Durban private college expels daughter after reporting ‘sexual harassment’

A Durban mom is up in arms, claiming a popular Durban private college unfairly expelled her daughter to counter her for reporting a sexual harassment case against a fellow male Grade 8 learner.

The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her daughter, claims that it all started a few weeks ago when one of the boys in her daughter’s class touched her private parts without consent inside a classroom.

The daughter roughly pushed the boy away and then reported the incident to the authorities within the school so that they would act against the fellow male learner, as that amounted to sexual harassment.

When the christian school failed to act, the daughter then opened a case at Umlazi SAPS so that the police could step in.

“The school management then accused her (the daughter) of fabricating the incident and told her to drop the case or face a disciplinary hearing. They claimed that she assaulted the learner she is accusing of sexual harassment.

Served with suspension letter

“While we’re shocked by the conduct of the school’s management, they served us with a suspension letter, all that because they did not want to deal with the incident of sexual harassment,” the parent told the Sunday World.

She added that several attempts to drum sense into the school’s management failed, and the daughter was then found guilty and expelled with conditions.

According to the expulsion letter dated October 15, the daughter was found guilty in a case of “academic dishonesty” that happened on September 16 and “inappropriate physical” conduct towards a fellow grade 8 learner.

The case of assault, which allegedly happened on September 10 was left hanging as the disciplinary committee said it is “inconclusive”.

Pupil can study virtually

Despite expelling the learner, the school said she can still study but via virtual platforms, and her study material would be emailed to her.

She will sit for examinations in the school, but she will have to report to the reception and then be “escorted” to the examination room “under supervision”.

The parent said she was pained by the decision and weighing her options after the ruling.

The school’s chief marketing officer, Faiza Mallick, said the disciplinary process followed strict guidelines.

“We cannot provide comment because it is an internal matter that involves minors, and we are dealing with it appropriately. We would like to reiterate that the school diligently follows proper processes in all disciplinary matters.

Mallick assured the community that “we take our responsibilities to all learners seriously, and we’re committed to fair and thorough processes and procedures.”

The police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that a case was opened in Umlazi and it is currently under investigation.

“UMlazi Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives are investigating a case of sexual assault following an incident in which a 17-year-old victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by a suspect known to her on 10 September 2025. The matter is under investigation,” the police said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content